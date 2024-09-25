United Accountants plans to expand its portfolio in the MENA region, adding financial technology, strategic consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation.

Haytham Torkey, the Managing Partner at the firm, underlined that the growth plans aim to meet the increasing market needs

United Accountants is a full member of Nexia, which has a global presence in providing assurance, auditing, tax, and financial consulting services through790 offices globally.

Torkey said the firm is currently working with several companies to provide financial due diligence services for acquisitions, announcing plans to add new strategies that improve operational efficiency.

He also highlighted 40% hike in the number of clients for the office during 2024 compared to 2023.

Torkey stated: "This growth reflects the trust that the financial and business community has in the services we provide and our ongoing expansion in delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions to meet market needs."

United Accountants serves more than 480 institutions operating in different economic sectors, such as banking, investment funds, financial technology, tourism, hotels, commercial and industrial companies, retail, the government sector, real estate, healthcare, and educational institutions.

It comprises nine partners and over 200 experts in various specialties, including accounting, auditing, financial consulting, taxation, strategic planning, and digital transformation.

Torkey asserted that the presence of foreign investments attracts more local and global investors, boosting investor diversity and contributing to the stability of the Egyptian market.

He added that the launch of the first regulated voluntary market for registering, issuing, and trading carbon reduction certificates is one of Egypt's steps toward achieving economic and environmental sustainability, adopting innovative policies that contribute to mitigating climate change.

