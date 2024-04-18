Areeba, a leader in payment solutions and processing services, announced the successful certification of its in-house-developed switch by Mastercard, according to a press release.

The two parties join forces to provide world-class payment infrastructure in the MENA region.

Through the connection, financial institutions and programme managers utilising areeba's platform will benefit from a speedier time to market and more rapid implementation of flexible, secure, and feature-rich prepaid, credit, debit, and mobile payment programmes.

Driss Belemlih, EVP Customer Delivery Lead, EEMEA, Mastercard, commented: “The increasing demand for seamless digital payment solutions in the region creates a conducive environment for innovation.”

“Mastercard’s certification of areeba’s switch will empower the processor to boost its standing in this highly competitive landscape and deliver tailored offerings that address the evolving needs of the market,” Belemlih added.

The Mastercard certification will enable areeba to expand its reach and provide advanced payment processing capabilities to businesses across various industries.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).