The UAE-based Mashreq has completed its incorporation in Pakistan and will commence digital banking operations soon, it said in a statement on Monday.

The bank is committed to playing a vital role in Pakistan’s digitisation efforts and financial development, particularly in the sectors of small and medium enterprise (SME), payments, and inclusion, said Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)