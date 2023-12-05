The UAE's largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), on Tuesday said that it will lend, invest and facilitate over 500 billion dirhams ($135 billion) in sustainable and transition financing by 2030.



The new target is an 80% increase over the lender's 2021 commitment of AED275.4 billion, and represents the "largest sustainable finance commitment made by any MENA bank to date", FAB claimed in a statement on Tuesday.



The bank will expand its target to include transition financing projects and early-stage innovative climate solutions, it added.



(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)



