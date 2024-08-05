UAE - MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide headquartered in Dubai, has announced a partnership with Mashreq to launch the instant payments service.

This collaboration aligns with MultiBank Group’s dedication to providing advanced, user-friendly financial services and seeks to enhance transactional efficiency and improve operational transparency for a diverse global clientele of over 1 million traders across 90 countries.

By integrating Mashreq’s advanced payment processing capabilities, MultiBank Group will now provide its clients with nearly instantaneous deposit and withdrawal services, available 24/7.

Quicker and dependable services

“Our collaboration with Mashreq represents a significant milestone in our commitment to digital innovation,” said Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group. “The integration of Mashreq’s instant payments service will enhance our transaction processes, providing our customers with quicker and more dependable services.”

Licensed by over 15 financial regulators globally, MultiBank Group is setting new industry standards with its user-friendly online trading platforms, leveraging state-of-the-art technology. This latest partnership further elevates its position as an innovative leader in the financial services industry that prioritises security and efficiency.

