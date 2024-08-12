A UAE-based insurer has been issued with a warning and sanctioned for violating regulations on the collection of personal data.

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which did not name the insurance firm, said the firm had deficiencies in its regulatory policies and procedures in violation of guidance on personal data that can be collected for insurance policies.

The central bank said it had given a warning and directed that the insurance company refrain from such activity.

