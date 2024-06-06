Banque Saudi Fransi, one of the leading regional banks headquartered in Riyadh, has announced that it has completed its rebranding as BSF.

Unveiling the new brand identity, the top Saudi bank said it reflects BSF’s commitment to its Saudi roots and its role as a trusted advisor offering data-driven, next-generation banking solutions to commercial, institutional, and individual customers since 1977.

The new identity was formally launched at a special event attended by BSF Chairman Mazin Al Romaih, board members, bank CEO Bader Alsalloom, senior management, and employees.

"It encapsulates the institution’s forward-looking ambitions to be the most modern and innovative bank in the region," stated Alsalloom.

It has been designed and timed to solidify BSF’s role as a leading regional bank and the "partner of choice" for secure, precise, and prosperous financial decision making.

The modernized identity extends to all subsidiaries, including BSFCapital, the bank's asset management and investment arm, he stated.

Alsalloom highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. He said the bank's vision and future projects are designed to strengthen and empower Saudi Arabia's financial sector.

On the strategic timing of the rebranding, the top official said: "Unveiling our new identity aligns with the bank's strategy to embrace future projects that bolster our local presence and offer financial services tailored to our customers."

"BSF will continue to focus on digital innovation, operational efficiency, and high-quality customer service," he stated.

Beyond the logo change, Alsalloom emphasized the deeper significance of the rebranding, statting that: "Our new identity represents a profound transformation driven by our unwavering commitment to delivering banking services that meet the ambitions and aspirations of our customers at every level."

"We believe the impact of this new identity will be clearly reflected in BSF’s future projects in 2024," he added.

