Tanzania’s CRDB Bank Plc has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate a representative office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The bank has appointed Jackson Kehengu to lead its DIFC operations.

The new office will look to deepen trade links, attract investment flows and support sustainable economic growth across regional markets.

With more than three decades of operations, CRDB Bank has customers across Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

(Written by Farah Heiba; Edited by Brinda Darasha)