Standard Chartered has hired Mandy DeFilippo as chief executive for the US and Americas to replace Steven Cranwell who is leaving the Anglo-Asian bank.

DeFilippo joins from Citadel Securities where she has been managing director and chief operating officer of legal and compliance, and risk and operations since October 2022. She will start at StanChart on March 24 and be responsible for executing strategy in the the Americas, reporting to Roberto Hoornweg, co-head of CIB and CEO for Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa.

DeFilippo joined Citadel in 2022 from Morgan Stanley, where she worked from at least January 2011, according to her profile on LinkedIn, including as global head of business unit risk management for the fixed-income division and chief operating officer and risk officer for capital markets for EMEA, APAC and Japan. She was also the first woman to chair the International Capital Market Association, a role she held from May 2018 to May 2023.

Source: IFR