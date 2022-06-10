RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has approved the appointment of members of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Central Bank from among non-governmental employees. Sheila Al-Rowaili is the lone woman among the newly appointed members of the board.



Al-Rowaili, who has a brilliant academic and career track record, has been working with Saudi Aramco for nearly 25 years. She was chosen as the CEO of Wisayah Global Investment Management Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, in January 2019. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from King Faisal University and then earned an MBA in finance from American University of Beirut in 1997. Al-Rowaili earned a Sloan Fellowship for MBA in business from Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Last year, Al-Rowaili was selected among the 25 influential women in the energy sector for 2021 by the Hart Energy Foundation. Al-Rowaili joined Saudi Aramco in 1998 as a money market trader, and later worked as a financial analyst. She served Saudi Aramco in several leadership roles, including head of portfolio management and director of the investment management department before assuming the position of CEO of Wisayah Global Investment Management Company.



Al-Rowaili has led a number of innovative and complex projects including the creation of Wisayah, which invests Saudi Aramco Group Companies’ pension funds, defined contribution funds and other long-term investment portfolios. She has held several key positions in the fields of project management, investment and trade as well.



Al-Rowaili has succeeded in developing her skills over the years, which made her play several functional roles in the areas of financial management and investment, in addition to risk management, planning and energy economy.

