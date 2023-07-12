Saudi travel company Almosafer, a subsidiary of the listed Seera Group, has teamed up with Al Rajhi Takaful, an insurance solutions provider, to offer free insurance for flight bookings to customers in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, the free insurance will be automatically added to every international and domestic flight booking made across Almosafer‘s consumer touchpoints.

Almosafer noted that this step is expected to provide its customers with more assurance and confidence to travel.

CEO of Almosafer, Muzzammil Ahussain, said: “With this new trip insurance from Al Rajhi Takaful, our Saudi customers will have peace of mind relating to their travel and enjoy a stress-free trip.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Al Rajhi Takaful, Saud Ghonem bin Ghonem, commented: “We are proud of this partnership with Almosafer, which is one of the leading travel companies in the Kingdom. In this agreement, we look forward to providing exceptional care and attention to all beneficiaries.”

Seera’s unit added that the free trip insurance will be available to travellers for a limited duration with every flight booking.

It is worth mentioning that Almosafer partnered with Asia's booking portal Klook last month for the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform in Saudi Arabia.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).