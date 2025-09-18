RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced the official holiday schedule and working hours for financial institutions under its supervision, as well as for the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express System (RTGS), covering the next four years from 2026 to 2029.



For Eid al-Fitr, financial institutions will close from Tuesday, March 17, 2026, until Monday, March 23, 2026; from Sunday, March 7, 2027, until Thursday, March 11, 2027; from Sunday, February 27, 2028, until Thursday, March 2, 2028; and from Monday, February 12, 2029, until Sunday, February 18, 2029.



For Eid al-Adha, closures will run from Sunday, May 24, 2026, until Thursday, May 28, 2026; from Sunday, May 16, 2027, until Thursday, May 20, 2027; from Wednesday, May 3, 2028, until Tuesday, May 9, 2028; and from Sunday, April 22, 2029, until Thursday, April 26, 2029.



For RTGS operations, Eid al-Fitr holidays will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and end on Sunday, March 22, 2026; from Monday, March 8, 2027, until Wednesday, March 10, 2027; from Sunday, February 27, 2028, until Monday, February 28, 2028; and from Tuesday, February 13, 2029, until Thursday, February 15, 2029.



Eid al-Adha holidays for RTGS will extend from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, until Thursday, May 28, 2026; from Sunday, May 16, 2027, until Tuesday, May 18, 2027; from Thursday, May 4, 2028, until Sunday, May 7, 2028; and from Monday, April 23, 2029, until Wednesday, April 25, 2029.



National Day, observed on September 23 every year, and Founding Day, marked on February 22, are confirmed as official holidays. If either day falls on a Friday, the holiday will be observed on Thursday, and if it falls on a Saturday, the holiday will shift to Sunday.



During Ramadan, banks dealing with clients will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Remittance centers and payment service providers will maintain flexible six-hour shifts between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.



SAMA instructed banks, money exchange centers, and payment service providers to keep seasonal branches open during the Hajj period, including those in Makkah, Madinah, airports, seaports, and border crossings, as well as during weekends to serve pilgrims and visitors.



Additional branches in residential and high-demand areas must also remain open during specified holiday periods, with their names and working hours announced publicly.



For RTGS, working hours during Ramadan will also run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., with clearing houses operating according to the system’s schedules.



SAMA emphasized that these measures ensure uninterrupted financial services while accommodating holiday observances.

