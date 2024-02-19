Keir International Company has renewed a SAR 67.79 million Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement with Saudi National Bank (SNB).

The 12-month agreement will be used for project financing and issuance of bank guarantees and letters of credit, according to a bourse filing.

In January, Keir International inked a SAR 130 million Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to finance projects.

The Tadawul-listed company also signed in January a SAR 14.05 million agreement with National Grid-SA to implement high voltage underground cables 132 kilovolts (KV) network expansion in Riyadh.

