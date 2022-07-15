Riyadh – Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company has renewed its health insurance contract with Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital (DSFH) at an amount of SAR 28.82 million.

Upon the deal that was awarded and signed on 6 July 2022, Saudi Enaya will provide DSFH’s employees and their families with health insurance services, according to a bourse disclosure.

Saudi Enaya noted that the value of the contract exceeds 5% of the insurer’s gross written premiums (GWP) in 2021.

Meanwhile, the agreement holds a one-year duration period starting from 13 July 2022.

In 2021, the two entities extended the health insurance deal for SAR 24.19 million.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Saudi Enaya suffered net losses of SAR 42.52 million, higher by 92% than SAR 22.12 million in 9M-20.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).