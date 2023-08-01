Total bank credit issued to various economic sectors in Saudi Arabia rose 10.3% year-on-year to SAR 2.47 trillion ($658.68 billion) by the end of June 2023, according to the latest update from Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



Lending to the mining and quarrying sector hit SAR 39.81 billion, growing 15.6% YoY.



The kingdom has issued more than 2,300 permits for new mines since implementing a landmark law to attract capital into its massive mining industry estimated at $1.33 trillion.



On the other hand, the manufacturing sector saw loans falling 1.9% YoY to SAR 173.19 billion.



Lending to the construction sector increased to SAR 121.94 billion by the end of June 2023, up 14.5% YoY, according to the central bank's data.

