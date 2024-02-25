Al Rajhi Bank announced the board’s proposal to pay SAR 4.60 billion as cash dividends after Zakat for the second half (H2) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The lender will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.15 per share, equivalent to 11.50% of the share nominal value, for 4 billion eligible shareholders.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and payment dates for the H2-23 dividends will be disclosed at a later time.

As of 31 December 2023, Al Rajhi Bank registered SAR 16.62 billion in net profit, down by 3.09% from SAR 17.15 billion in 2022.

