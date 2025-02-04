Riyadh - Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) penned a long-term bank facility agreement valued at SAR 972 million with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) on 3 February.

The company aims to refinance the acquisition loan to Faden Media to reduce the finance cost and increase the profitability, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eight-year financing agreement is secured by a promissory note.

Al Arabia was awarded a SAR 694.31 million contract from the Roads General Authority (RGA) to advertise on intercity roads in Saudi Arabia.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

