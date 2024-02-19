Rothschild & Company, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups, has opened its new office in Riyadh as part of its strategic expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

This move reflects Rothschild & Co’s commitment and conviction to the growth potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

The new Riyadh office, located at King Abdullah Financial District, will enable the company to deliver a comprehensive suite of advisory services including mergers & acquisitions, debt advisory & restructuring, and equity markets solutions.

The new Riyadh office will be led by Nasser Al Issa, Managing Director and Head of Saudi Arabia, along with a team of expert bankers bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the region, said the statement.

Leveraging the region's rich talent pool and Rothschild & Co's accomplished leadership, its new Riyadh office will enhance the group’s business by offering their growing client base greater local proximity for strategic advice, it added.

Saeed Al Awar, Partner and Head of the Middle East at Rothschild & Co, said: "We are excited to establish our presence in Riyadh. The opening of our Riyadh office is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our regional footprint in key and critical markets. Saudi Arabia represents a fundamental pillar of our Middle East strategy."

"We are pleased to have Al Issa with us leading our office along with a number of bankers that are relocating to Saudi Arabia to support the continued economic growth and increased activity within the kingdom," he stated.

On his new role, Al Issa said: "I am excited to be leading Rothschild & Co’s efforts in the kingdom. The Saudi Arabia is a key economic pillar of the Middle East region and Riyadh city is rapidly becoming a key financial and economic hub in the Middle East."

"Our Riyadh office represents a key hub for our Middle East business. I will be joined in Riyadh by a number of experienced bankers given our belief that clients are best served on the ground and from the kingdom," he stated.

"I am quite excited to lead our efforts to continue supporting our clients and the economic growth and development of the Kingdom," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

