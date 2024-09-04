ABU DHABI - RAKBANK has completed its first Tier 2 security issuance, raising US$250 million, the securities were issued with a maturity of 10.25 years and a non-call period of 5.25 years (10.25NC5.25), carrying a coupon rate of 5.875 percent.

In a press release on Wednesday, the bank said that the issuance was met with robust investor demand, being oversubscribed by four times with peak orders received in excess of $1 billion.

This significant demand enabled RAKBANK to tighten the pricing by 42.5 basis points, reflecting investor confidence in the bank’s financial stability and growth prospects.