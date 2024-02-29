Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched the new QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card that turns everyday purchases into even more rewarding experiences, the bank announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card is targeted to customers who are interested in earning accelerated Avios with Privilege Club, Qatar Airways’ Loyalty Program, and can be acquired instantly at any of the QNB branches for absolutely free of charge.

Cardholders will be awarded with Avios for all purchase transactions, including local and international online transactions.

Members can also earn Avios on their daily transactions through Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Airways Holidays and the unique Qatar Airways’ card-linked-offers program when making spends in Doha.

Customers will be able to use their Avios for booking award flights with Qatar Airways and its partner airlines, upgrades, extra baggage, access to airport lounges, concierge services and more.

QNB continues to be a leader in the regional cards and payments industry through customer centric, innovative and rewarding product propositions while paying the utmost importance to safety and security.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Bank Group, said: “We are very proud to launch the QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card to our loyal customers and we are certain that they will enjoy the curated benefits and privileges that come with QNB cards. We thank and recognize our long-term strategic partners, Qatar Airways and Visa, for being an integral part in the development of the product.”

“Our latest card is a testament to Visa’s global leadership in travel co-brand payment products. The QNB Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card brings cardholders a rewarding, secure payment experience and acceptance at our over 130 million merchant partners worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with QNB and Qatar Airways to bring this exciting Visa product for frequent flying customers in Qatar,” Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Our vision for Privilege Club is to build a loyalty proposition which offers value and inspires our members’ everyday lives. QNB is one of our strategic banking partners and we are delighted to collaborate with QNB through the payment card partnership serving our Privilege Club members in Qatar for more than a decade.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.

