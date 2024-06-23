Muscat: The total value of private deposits with commercial banks in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 9.7 percent to reach OMR16.49 billion by the end of March 2024 compared to OMR14.62 billion during the period of 2023.

The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) stated that the total value of these deposits was represented by term deposits amounting to OMR5.43 billion, savings deposits amounting to OMR5.44 billion while the value of demand deposits amounted to OMR4.84 billion.

The CBO bulletin further stated that the total value of deposits represented OMR14.42 billion and OMR2.6 billion in foreign currencies.

As for the banking indicators of Omani commercial banks in percentage terms at the end of March 2024, the bulletin stated that the ratio of total cash and clearing to deposits in Omani Riyals reached 6.7 percent, the ratio of total cash and clearing to total deposits reached 5.5 percent while the ratio of total loans to deposits reached 100.2. percent.

The ratio of deposits in foreign currency to total deposits was 17.2 percent, the ratio of foreign assets to total loans was 11.6 percent, the ratio of foreign assets to total assets was 13.2 percent and the ratio of foreign liabilities to total liabilities reached 10.3 percent.

The ratio of private demand deposits to the total private deposits rose to 30.7 percent, the ratio of capital and reserves to the total deposits reached 22.3 percent, while the ratio of allocations and retained interest to the total credit amounted to about 5.9 percent.

