Muscat: The total assets of banks and Islamic windows combined increased by 11.7 percent to reach OMR7.2 billion at the end of November 2023 in the Sultanate of Oman compared to the same period in 2022.

The total balance of financing granted by units practicing Islamic banking increased by 11.7 percent to reach OMR5.9 billion.

Deposits at Islamic banks and windows also recorded an increase of 10.9 percent, reaching about OMR5.4 billion by the end of November 2023.

