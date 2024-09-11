The management of LOTUS Bank has expressed the financial outfit’s commitment to expanding digital banking and enhancing cashless economy.

The bank disclosed this at the launch of its newest customer-focused campaign, ‘Bank Your Way to Millions’.

The campaign, according to the bank, aims to offer both new and existing customers the chance to earn substantial cash rewards for their daily banking activities, providing them with more reasons to engage with the bank’s digital services.

While placing emphasis on encouraging a cashless society and promoting financial inclusion, LOTUS Bank newly-launched campaign is expected to transform everyday banking transactions into potential jackpot moments.

The initiative introduces a structure that rewards customers at three levels: free daily transfers, referral bonuses, and weekly, monthly, and grand prize draws with winnings up to N3,000,000.

“LOTUS Bank has made it easy for customers to participate in the campaign through its digital platforms, ensuring the reward system is simple and accessible.

“Every interaction a customer has with the bank can lead to cash prizes such as three free transfers daily (90 free transfers monthly), referral of N500 for new customer referral, and monthly prizes for customers with a balance of N5,000 and complete at least three transactions per week to qualify for weekly draws where N100,000 is up for grabs. For those with a balance of N10,000 and a minimum of ten transactions per month, a N1,500,000 prize awaits.

“The ultimate prize of N3,000,000 will be awarded to customers who maintain a balance of N20,000 and complete at least 30 transactions over three months as the grand prize.

“The ‘Bank Your Way to Millions’ campaign underscores LOTUS Bank’s commitment to expanding digital banking and promoting a cashless economy in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) agenda. By incentivising customers to use the bank’s mobile app, USSD codes, POS, and ATM services, LOTUS Bank is driving the adoption of cashless transactions while rewarding customers for being digitally engaged,” a statement from the bank’s corporate communication unit reads.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).