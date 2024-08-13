As part of efforts to make payment of international business transactions easier, a PSSP-licensed fintech company, Ercas, has launched a new payment platform, known as ErcasPay.

The Managing Director of ERCAS, Ibukun Eko-Salaudeen, who disclosed this to newsmen said the new digital payment solution is aimed at bridging the payment gap for businesses of all sizes.

He said the ultimate omnichannel and multi-currency payment solution for businesses of all sizes has been unveiled for the use of all business interests.

According to him, with the introduction of multi-currency payment capabilities, ErcasPay has broken down the age-long barriers that have long hindered local businesses from tapping into the booming international market.

He explained that payment could be made on ErcasPay in Naira, US Dollar, British Pounds Sterling, Euro, Canadian Dollar, Gambian Dalasi, Ghanaian Cedi, and Kenyan Shilling.

The Managing Director of ERCAS, Eko-Salaudeen said: “ErcasPay takes away international payment hurdles for Nigerian entrepreneurs. Moreover, no more missed sales or cumbersome domiciliary account opening processes exist.

“Whether you’re a budding Instagram vendor or a corporate entity, ErcasPay empowers you to effortlessly accept payments in eight global currencies: Naira, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar, Gambian Dalasi, Ghanaian Cedi, and Kenyan Shilling.

“ErcasPay is more than just a payment solution; it’s a gateway to global prosperity for Nigerian businesses through a simple sign-up process.

“By offering easy and seamless multi-currency transactions, we empower entrepreneurs to compete globally and make their businesses world-class.”

Moreover, with ErcasPay, enterprises are empowered to embrace a digital future with seamless payment processing, efficient cross-border transactions, and growth.

