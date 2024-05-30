National Bonds announced a growth of 153% in savings and investments from Al Ain customers during the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company also reported a 53% increase in new customers in Al Ain over the same period.

National Bonds, a leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company in the UAE, has opened its newest branch in Al Ain to meet the growing demand from customers in the city.

"National Bonds' expansion into Al Ain is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for financial literacy and inclusive economic growth," Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds.

As of December 2023, National Bonds' investment portfolio had surpassed AED14 billion (US$3.8 billion).