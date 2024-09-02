The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today announced the launch of the “NBF Emerging Business Unit” to provide personalised service and the support needed for businesses to achieve their aspirations.

Customers of the new unit will have a dedicated relationship manager who will build a deep understanding of their business needs, and from that craft the optimal banking package to support the growth of their business.

The new unit is offering services to both newly-formed entities and established SMEs in the UAE, with potential customers able to open their account effortlessly online, anytime, anywhere, without the need for branch visits through the newly launched digitally onboarding platform EDGE.

The launch of the NBF Emerging Business Unit builds on the bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting SMEs with customised financial products and services, and fostering long-term partnerships with customers built on trust and deep sector expertise with focused approach to support help grow newly establishes/flexy desk and established companies banking solutions to meet their requirements in dynamic business environment.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, said, “The launch of the NBF Emerging Business Unit is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the SME sector, which is the backbone of the UAE's economy. By providing tailored banking solutions and dedicated support through our new unit, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to realise their full potential. Our personalised approach ensures that each customer receives the attention and expertise they need to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. We are excited to be part of their journey and look forward to contributing to their success.”