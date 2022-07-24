The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and global payments and technology company Mastercard have teamed up to elevate their existing offerings and provide NBB’s customers a differentiated, digital-first experience with value-added benefits. The seven-year partnership signing took place during Mastercard’s Mena Executive Council’s inaugural event that was held in Paris, France.

The collaboration and consultancy will result in the addition of a full suite of new premium products, with a focus on digital-first issuance to help NBB deliver a digitally native experience to their customers.

Through this partnership, NBB will enhance its extensive and diverse portfolio with the launch of credit, debit, and prepaid cards, including the integration of Mastercard’s digital solutions into NBB’s state-of-the-art loyalty platform, ‘Points’, in addition to other digital solutions by both parties.

Credit offering

Furthermore, the partnership includes a credit offering and the launch of the bank’s highest tier of cards, targeted at ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), offering priceless lifestyle and travel benefits and experiences. It will be the first issuance in the market for Mastercard’s World Elite Exclusive portfolio.

Subah Al Zayani, Chief Executive, Retail Banking, NBB, said: “The partnership will offer our customers a unique digital experience with an array of benefits at their disposal. NBB continues to elevate its offerings while maintaining a digital-first mindset, positioning NBB alongside Mastercard as industry leaders in line with our commitment to ongoing digital transformation. We are committed to further diversifying our digital offerings by optimising our business and partnering with renowned institutions in the field.”

New heights

Khalid Elgibali, Division President – Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard, said: “Our latest collaboration takes our relationship to new heights and cements our position as the partner of choice for major financial institutions, who can leverage our innovative digital payments technology to drive differentiation, diversification and, ultimately, growth.

“As the demand for emerging payments and choice continues, it requires a wider range of payment solutions, insights, and products to meet the accelerating enthusiasm for the future state of pay. At Mastercard we are continuously rising to the challenge as part of our goal to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy.”

