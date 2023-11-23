Mashreq partners with Visa and Ecolytiq to roll out a MENA-first personal banking platform that offers carbon emissions insights, according to a press release.

Mashreq clients will be able to access valued features that will help them take control of their personal environmental impact.

The climate banking platform covers the carbon emissions calculations onto transaction data, which in turn offers customers more transparency on their spending.

This collaboration comes within the framework of Mashreq’s climate commitment to provide customers with climate-focused products that will help them reach their own sustainability goals and contribute to the environment.

The launch backs sustainability in the region, as Dubai hosts the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference( COP 28), of which Mashreq is an official sponsor.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, stated: “Introducing features that increase visibility over carbon emissions information for our clients is a step in the right direction that increases climate awareness.”

Morillo added that the partnership aligns with their objectives to “accelerate positive environmental impact, underscoring Mashreq’s unwavering commitment to driving sustainability and cementing our position as a sustainability trailblazer in MENA.”

Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa, commented: " This new platform also directly supports the UAE government's green agenda, contributing to the country's broader sustainability goals."

