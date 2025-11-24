Julius Baer, a leading Swiss wealth management group, has announced its expansion into Abu Dhabi with the establishment of an advisory office in ADGM, subject to final regulatory approvals.

The new legal entity, Julius Baer (Abu Dhabi), will cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), family offices, and entrepreneurs seeking bespoke wealth management services. The new office is expected to open in December 2025.

Julius Baer (Abu Dhabi) Ltd will be led by Amir Iskander, who joins as Chief Executive Officer of the entity. Amir brings a wealth of experience and deep regional insights from his leadership roles at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank, and Citigroup, advising UHNWIs across the MENA region with a strong focus on Abu Dhabi. In his new role, Amir will report to Régis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa.

Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group, said: “The Middle East is one of the most important growth markets for Julius Baer and plays a central role in our global strategy. Two decades ago, we saw the region’s potential and built a strong local presence that allowed us to grow alongside our clients. Our expansion into Abu Dhabi is therefore not just another milestone but a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to this dynamic region and to serving clients.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: “We are pleased to welcome Julius Baer, one of the world’s leading wealth management groups, to ADGM. Their decision to establish an office in our international financial centre is a strong vote of confidence in Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global financial nexus for wealth and asset management. With our progressive regulatory framework, deep pools of capital, and a growing community of family offices, sovereign investors, and global financial institutions, ADGM is uniquely positioned to support Julius Baer as it serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Their presence with its Swiss legacy and long-standing reputation in global wealth management, combined with a deep understanding of the region and the UAE, is a strong testament to ADGM’s appeal as the destination of choice for international wealth managers looking to serve clients from Abu Dhabi.”

Rahul Malhotra, Head Region Emerging Markets, Julius Baer, said: “Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the world’s most ambitious wealth hubs, where the tradition of family businesses meets a new generation of entrepreneurs. Establishing ourselves in ADGM is a natural next step in Julius Baer’s journey of growth in the UAE. We are proud to have Amir and his experienced team lead our presence in the capital. Their deep local relationships and understanding of the Abu Dhabi market will play a vital role in strengthening our long-standing presence in the country and connecting us even closer to our clients.”

Julius Baer has had a presence in the Middle East since 2004, with offices in Dubai and Manama strongly complemented by coverage from traditional hubs including Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

