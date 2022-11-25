Ask most people about their car insurance, and they will agree that submitting a claim and getting their car repaired is one of their less favourable experiences. But Hala Insurance, the #1 fastest-growing insurance in the UAE, is determined to change how people feel about their insurance. The insurance agency offers an unprecedented 91 per cent fast-track approval on car repairs, enabling them to expedite the usual claims process.

In the UAE, motorists can typically expect to wait up to a week to get approval on a car insurance claim. Noticing this gap in the market, Hala Insurance has made great efforts to streamline its claims process for customers. It means that nine out of 10 policyholders who submit a claim to Hala Insurance get automatic approval on their car repairs, setting a new standard in the region’s insurance industry.

Hala Insurance is also leveraging its user-friendly digital platform to simplify the process of filing a claim. Similar to how customers order food delivery on the go, Hala allows policyholders to submit car insurance claims through their mobile phones in just a few taps.

By eliminating the need to visit the insurer’s branch or fill out paperwork, Hala Insurance lets customers file a claim online in less than two minutes. Customers are also instantly allocated their preferred choice among a network of premium garages in the UAE, allowing them to take their car for repairs the same day.

Hala Insurance’s efforts significantly elevate the customer experience in the region’s insurance sector. The Insurtech company also has other exciting developments in the pipeline, which will soon enable one-click insurance for UAE residents.

