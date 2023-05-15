Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to open an office in Abu Dhabi, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The office will open in Abu Dhabi Global Market, pending final regulatory approval, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The office will be in addition to its hubs in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh, the report said.

This is a significant step for the investment bank "that was snubbed by the emirate for its involvement in the 1MDB scandal", which related to the Malaysian state-owned investment fund, the report added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing Imogen Lillywhite)

