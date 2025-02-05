Goldman Sachs rehired Nick Giovanni as a partner in its technology, media and telecommunications group in investment banking, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Giovanni left Goldman in 2021 to take the chief financial officer post at Instacart. Before joining the online grocer, Giovanni was with Goldman for 22 years and held several leadership roles, including head of the TMT group, co-head of technology investment banking and head of Internet investment banking.

“Having operated as a technology executive for several years, (Giovanni) will bring unique insights to our work with our clients in this sector,” Goldman co-heads of global banking Ashok Varadhan and Dan Dees said in the memo.

Source: IFR