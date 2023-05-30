First Abu Dhabi Bank has announced the launch of its electronic payment portal “Access” to facilitate transactions for companies; small, medium, and micro enterprises; and e-commerce platforms, and help them achieve sustainable growth.

The “Access” portal is the latest electronic payment solution that suits the needs of all business categories, including owners of e-commerce websites and merchants of social media platforms, as it enables them to accept electronic payments via the Internet, follow up on their transactions and manage their payments easily and safely, in addition to providing website tools solutions, and payment link services to help create online stores easily and professionally.

Shmeis Fakhry, Head of Electronic Channels and Electronic Payments Acceptance Products Department, said: “We at First Abu Dhabi Bank Egypt are keen to provide the latest solutions and services to all segments of society in Egypt, in a way that suits the needs of each of them individually, as the Access portal comes within the framework of our strategy to support businesses from all walks of life and help them enhance their competitiveness and ensure their sustainable growth by taking advantage of the digital economy, which will reflect positively on economic growth in Egypt.”

Mariam Al-Samni, Head of the Retail Banking Sector at First Abu Dhabi Bank, added: “The new electronic payment gateway embodies the capabilities of the bank and the parent group to lead the digital transformation process in the banking sector in Egypt, being the safest bank in the region and with its great expertise and capabilities that enable it to provide various solutions. It is suitable for various business needs, foremost of which is the security standards that characterize the new portal, as the new portal provides 3D protection for all financial transactions, within the framework of our firm commitment to support the country’s efforts to achieve digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt.”

This portal represents the bank’s firm commitment to supporting all segments of Egyptian society, especially the youth, in addition to strengthening the state’s efforts to achieve digital transformation and financial inclusion, as basic axes of the bank’s sustainability strategy, as the new portal ensures various segments of society can access banking services and electronic payment solutions with easy procedures and the highest safety standards.

