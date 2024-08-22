Riyadh: The Financial Academy will host the "Debt Markets and Financial Derivatives 2024" Forum on September 8 in Riyadh. Themed "Unlocking Growth Opportunities," the event will bring together leaders, experts, and specialists from the financial sector to discuss the latest trends and innovations in securities.



CEO of the Financial Academy Mana Al-Khamsan highlighted that the forum aligns with the Academy's strategy to provide innovative solutions that reflect current financial sector trends. The event aims to enhance human resource readiness, improve internal capabilities, and promote a culture of excellence and continuous learning to support financial sustainability.



The forum will feature dialogue sessions and workshops with regional and international financial leaders. Participants will explore recent economic developments, investment strategy transformations, and future financial market trends. The event will also facilitate the exchange of ideas, foster professional relationships, and identify new partnership opportunities.