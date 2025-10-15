Dubai: Emirates NBD has expanded its near real-time cross-border payment network to over 40 countries worldwide, allowing customers to send funds faster and with unprecedented savings.

In this regard, Emirates NBD customers will be able to send money to more than 40 countries across Europe, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, according to a press release.

These services include real-time money transfers without delays or uncertainty, the ability to send money anytime, anywhere through the ENBD X Mobile Banking App or Online Banking, competitive exchange rates, and trusted round-the-clock reliability backed by secure global infrastructure.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Personal and Priority Banking and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said: “By launching these new, near real-time remittance corridors, we are not just improving a service; we are strengthening vital connections between people and their loved ones across continents."

DirectRemit has revolutionized how Emirates NBD customers send money home since its launch in 2014.

In 2016, the flagship product commenced supporting transfers to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the UK, and Egypt.

This initiative now serves the needs of more than 80% of the expat population, supporting families with monthly expenses, education, managing mortgages or investing in cross-border opportunities.

Emirates NBD Securities recently scaled its trading services by providing direct access to key GCC financial markets.

