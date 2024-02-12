Cairo – Emirates NBD-Egypt, a subsidiary of listed Emirates NBD, has inaugurated its latest branch in Zagazig city in line with the lender’s plans to boost its banking services.

Located in Sharqia Governorate, the new branch is the second largest one in the Delta Region, according to a recent press release.

The expansion aligns with the bank's objective to reach diverse clientele across governorates, especially in the Delta region, and meet the different needs of its clients, including individuals and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, the inauguration aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 particularly focusing on reinforcing development within the governorates and Upper Egypt.

Amr El-Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD-Egypt, stated: “This inauguration is part of a series of expansion plans aimed at providing comprehensive and distinguished banking services across the governorates.”

“The new Zagazig branch is the second largest in the Delta region after the previously opened branch in Shebin El-Kom in 2023,” El-Shafei added.

Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD-Egypt, said: "The newly established branch provides all banking services and support to customers whether they are individuals or companies of diverse scales with the overarching objective of addressing their financial requirements and achieving the goals of financial inclusion."

Earlier this year, Emirates NBD-Egypt and Mastercard joined forces to bolster the payments industry and develop the digital banking experience for customers.

On the financial level, Emirates NBD posted 65% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at AED 21.52 billion in 2023, compared to AED 13.01 billion.

