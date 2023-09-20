Dubai – Emirates NBD has teamed up with CoriolisESG by TradeSun, the world's first automated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scoring solution, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to enhance the group’s sustainability-linked transaction banking products and advisory services by utilising the company’s ESG rating framework.

It will also provide Emirates NBD’s corporate as well as institutional clients with access to ESG scores of their supply chain partners. This can be deployed to enable suppliers to adopt sustainable processes and facilitate the selection of new partners that back their own ESG goals.

Moreover, the bank’s clients will be able to mitigate ESG-related risk factors that may have an effect on profitability, regulatory changes, negative operational activities, and reputational risks.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “Corporations who encourage sustainable processes in their supply chain network enjoy a wider range of investors and the proliferation of ESG scoring will help companies forge stronger stakeholder relationships.”

“Emirates NBD will continue to create partnerships to combat climate change and take measures that will accelerate the UAE government’s ‘UAE Net Zero 2050’ goal,” Al Qassim noted.

Nigel Hook, CEO of TradeSun, commented: “The underlying data fabric of CoriolisESG by TradeSun is unbiased and scalable, offering a unique and independent view of global business that will support greater sustainability and the flourishing of trade finance.”

The DFM-listed firm recently invested in climate and fintech venture Erguvan in line with its sustainability-themed accelerator programme to back sustainable banking solutions.

