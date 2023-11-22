Cairo – The European Investment Bank (EIB) inaugurated a new regional hub in Egypt to boost cooperation with private and public partners across the MENA region.

The new regional hub is located alongside the European Union (EU) delegation in Cairo, according to a recent press release.

Meanwhile, Guido Clary has been appointed Head of the EIB regional hub, as he will manage a team of financial and technical experts in Cairo.

Clary will work with colleagues in six offices across the region as well as the EIB’s Luxembourg headquarters.

The inauguration was announced by Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt, Rania El-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, and Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice President of EIP.

El-Mashat commented: “The strengthened Cairo presence will deepen our partnership with the EIB and unlock new opportunities in the years to come.”

On her part, Vigliotti noted: “The new regional hub will further deepen European Investment Bank cooperation with Egypt and countries from Lebanon to Morocco.”

Since 1979, the EIB has provided over EUR 15 billion for transformational public and private investment in the Arab Republic.

