Cairo – Mubasher: Head of Consumer Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank’s (FAB) unit in Egypt FABMISR, Mariam El-Samny, said that the financial sector is witnessing significant transformations due to global changes.

El-Samny elaborated that this introduces “new challenges in talent retention and the attraction of the millennial generation, which will dominate the labour market by 2025.”

He added: “At FABMISR, we are aware of the ever-changing requirements for talent and actively strive to provide a distinctive employee value proposition that caters to the individual needs of each employee across multiple pillars, including financial well-being, mental well-being, physical well-being, flexibility, and career progression.”

El-Samny’s remarks came during the recent Enterprise Finance Forum where she addressed the industry's current challenges and opportunities in talent attraction and retention amidst the swift shifts in the global and local markets.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, FABMISR achieved net profits worth EGP 6.60 billion, while its customer deposits reached EGP 194.50 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).