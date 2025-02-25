The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on Tuesday it has appointed Mark Steward as its CEO for a three year term effective May 19, 2025.

Steward, who stepped down as the executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2023, will replace Ian Johnston.

The DFSA is the financial services regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Its mandate includes asset management, banking and credit services and commodities futures trading among others.

