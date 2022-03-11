DUBAI - Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, along with Global Reinsurance hosted the Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC).

The event attracted 800 delegates from 51 countries, making it the largest in-person event DIFC has hosted since the pandemic started and signifying optimism that the world is back to business.

DWIC took place on 9th-10th March at Ritz Carlton – DIFC, and was attended by insurance leaders, reinsurance professionals, FinTech start-ups and InsurTech pioneers, who discussed opportunities that will shape the future of the industry. The themes included areas for industry growth, innovation, digitisation and talent.

The turnout of industry professionals at DWIC is a testament to the resilience shown in the past two years during the pandemic and the need to discuss common areas for driving the sector forward. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), artificial intelligence (AI) and the use of data are all areas that will create growth and development within the sector.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said, "DIFC is pleased to co-host DWIC with Global Reinsurance and would like to thank them for organising such a meaningful agenda. DWIC has now become a leading global event for insurance and forms part of DIFC’s commitment to further build our position as the region’s insurance and reinsurance hub, and more broadly, our reputation as the leading global financial centre in the MEASA region.

"DIFC will continue to work with clients from the industry to shape the future of insurance. With the support of our clients, the insurance industry continues to grow here and during 2021, Gross Written Premiums (GWP) in DIFC were valued at US$1.8bn."

Since its launch in 2017, DWIC has focused on providing senior insurance executives a platform to meet and do business, while working with brokers, insurers, and reinsurers. The event is also a great place for cedants, brokers and reinsurers to meet up, face to face, post-renewals to develop new business and build partnerships.