Egypt - Comin Insurance Brokerage, a company that offers innovative insurance products and solutions, has announced that it will open a new headquarters with a $2m investment in Garden City area in Cairo next September, as part of its expansion plan in the Egyptian market.

Roger Zakkar, managing director of Comin Insurance Brokerage, said that the new headquarters was a result of the facilities and efforts made by the Egyptian government to create an investment climate and encourage companies to grow and invest. He said that the Egyptian market was a priority for the company due to its large population and the development of its economy.

He added that Comin had conducted a thorough study of the market needs and found that its products and solutions were suitable for many segments of citizens, especially middle and low-income people. He explained that Comin had long experience in the insurance market of more than 60 years and had partnerships with major insurance companies in Egypt.

Zakkar also said that Comin had launched its electronic services via the Internet and smartphones, allowing customers to obtain insurance documents in less than 90 seconds. He said that this was in line with the Egyptian government’s plans for digital transformation.

He revealed that Comin had a regional expansion plan, as it was currently present in Lebanon, Cyprus, Egypt, Sudan, and Nigeria, and planned to enter Iraq and Jordan by the end of this year.

He said that the company had a package of innovative products to be launched in the Egyptian market, including an insurance product that covers the costs of death for a family that has lost its breadwinner, with a subscription of EGP 480 per year, an insurance product that covers doctors’ errors with a premium starting from EGP 300 per year, and an insurance product that covers the costs of cancer treatment, with a premium ranging from EGP 100 to 200 per year and covering up to EGP 100,000. He said that these products met the needs of the middle and low-income segments and that there were other products for other classes such as medical and car insurance.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).