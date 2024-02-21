Beltone Holding has entered into a multidimensional collaboration agreement with BOA Group, the holding company overseeing Bank of Africa - BMCE Group's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, as per a disclosure.

The partnership signals Beltone's foray into the African market, driven by a shared vision of fostering mutual growth and capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities within African markets.

It is worth noting that Beltone operates within the diversified financial sector. It provides brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and liquidity services in regional markets, in addition to research and analysis services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).