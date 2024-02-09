Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC), in a strategic partnership with Mastercard, will launch their Commercial Cards Programme for companies, corporations and small and medium sized businesses in Bahrain.

Through this partnership, Mastercard and BCFC will offer solutions to effectively manage company expenses, payables, and overall cash flow. From day-to-day expenses, supplier payments, utility bills, to managing travel expenses, governmental, and business-to-business payments, Commercial Cards Programme promises better visibility and efficiency in commercial B2B payment flows.

In addition the credit card carries a unique value proposition including but not limited to a rebate system to complement the existing benefits of the commercial credit card.

Strategic move

“Our collaboration with Mastercard is a strategic move to provide businesses in Bahrain with innovative payment solutions that cater to their diverse financial needs. With the introduction of the Commercial Cards programme, we are not only enhancing our product portfolio but also driving innovation, automation, and digitisation in the commercial payments sector,” said Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO of BCFC.

“Mastercard’s partnership with BCFC underscores our pledge to fostering digital payment flows and enhancing the commercial B2B space through trusted payment solutions. Together, we aim to empower businesses with tools that offer unparalleled efficiency and control over their financial operations. Our recent endeavours in the region, in partnership with the BCFC, have been pivotal in driving the adoption of digital payment solutions, reflecting our vision for a world beyond cash and our commitment to financial growth in the region,” stated Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard.

