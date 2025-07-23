Barclays has appointed former Deutsche Bank executive Alex Ham as global chairman of investment banking, the British lender said on Wednesday.

Ham was most recently co-CEO of Deutsche Neumis and head of global private growth capital at Deutsche Bank, with a focus on clients in the venture capital and technology sectors, where Barclays said it is looking to expand.

The hire comes as Barclays looks to grow its market share in equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, traditional banking advisory markets that have been dominated by Wall Street rivals in recent years.

Ham will start at Barclays in early 2026, the bank said.

