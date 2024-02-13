Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) to boost e-payment and e-collection services at the latter, as per an emailed press release.

Under the protocol, the bank will provide several digital banking services to HCWW and its subsidiaries.

The services include e-collection and e-payment services, along with payment via points of sale (POS), QR Codes, and corporate payment services (CPS).

The protocol comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy to promote digital transformation.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).