Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has partnered with Y K Almoayyed and Sons to offer customers exclusive financing options for new vehicles. The partnership is part of BBK’s efforts to expand its range of services and enhance customer experiences.

The limited-time offer includes a wide selection of vehicles from Y K Almoayyed and Sons. BBK customers, both Bahraini citizens and residents, will benefit from features such as a six-month grace period, flexible down payment terms, and reduced interest rates for Bahrainis with salary transfers to BBK.

“We are excited to partner with Y K Almoayyed and Sons to provide our customers with competitive interest rates and a streamlined approval process,” said Ahmed Taqi, general manager of retail banking at BBK. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to offering exceptional financing solutions and empowering our customers to purchase their preferred vehicles with ease.”

Ahmed Al Dailami, general manager of Y K Almoayyed and Sons, noted that the partnership provides customers with exclusive opportunities to purchase vehicles that meet their needs. “With our diverse portfolio of renowned brands such as Nissan, INFINITI and Renault, we aim to deliver exceptional value and enhance the car-buying experience,” he said.