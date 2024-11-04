Muscat: The 26th of October is an important occasion that highlights youth as one of society’s most significant components. On this occasion, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, organised a special event with the participation of 120 Shababi customers held at the Arcade Venue (Ground Control) in Mall of Oman. The event included fun and varied activities.

On this occasion, Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, General Manager – Products, Bank Muscat, said: “The Bank is keen to organise such events for young people to celebrate this important and special day with them. This occasion serves as a chance to emphasize the value of supporting young people, who are a key component of Oman’s development plans. Increasing the involvement of our youth in a variety of fields has a positive impact on our economy and society.”

“In order to enhance financial inclusion, the Bank has developed customized banking solutions for diverse members of society in a manner that meets their needs. Shababi account has been designed to promote the importance of savings and money management. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Omani youth on their day, wishing them all the best and success in their future endeavors,” he added.

Shababi accounts can be opened by youth between the ages of 18 and 22 years.

It comes with a number of benefits including no minimum balance fee, the Shababi contactless debit card, access to ATM/CDM machines and online and POS payments and quick and efficient local and international money transfers. Bank Muscat’s Shababi Debit Card is a contactless card, which helps Oman’s youth to learn early to spend, save and manage their money and has a daily withdrawal limit of OMR1,000.

It allows for a number of discounts and special offers at selected merchants.

For more information on Shababi, please go to: https://www.bankmuscat.com/en/accounts/Pages/details.aspx#shababi.

