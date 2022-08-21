Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has launched an end-to-end mobile account opening feature for its corporate clients through its corporate mobile application, enabling them to open and manage their accounts electronically.

The launch of this feature, which saves corporate customers the hassle of needing to visit branches or financial centres in-person, comes in line with the bank’s strategy of continually developing innovative financial digital solutions to facilitate safe and secure banking transactions.

Following the launch of the bank’s end-to-end digital service in September 2020, which enabled individual establishments and Sijili customers to open a corporate account via the Bank’s corporate mobile application, BisB Corporate Digital, through facial recognition, this latest update will allow all companies and institutions to benefit from the feature. This reiterates BisB’s promise of simplifying its clients’ money matters and transforming the face of traditional customer service.

Latest digital marketing

Jawad Humaidan, Chief Corporate & Institutional Banking Officer at BisB, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in the kingdom to launch end-to-end mobile account opening service for all our corporate clients through BisB’s mobile application, ensuring timely services without the hassle of visiting a branch. This recent launch is part of the bank’s continuous efforts in rolling out the latest digital banking solutions to simplify banking for corporate entities, thereby enhancing their experience and reducing the time taken to open accounts.”

He added: “Following the successful launch of our corporate digital services in September 2020, BisB is eager to continue its efforts in offering its clients digitised banking solutions that will result in a shift in the banking sector in Bahrain.”

To ensure the highest level of security, the face ID sign-up process requires a copy of the applicants Identity Card, as an added level of authentication. Once verified by the bank, corporate clients can immediately apply for any of BisB’s corporate products and services and conduct daily financial transactions.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).