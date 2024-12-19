Riyadh – Al Rajhi Bank and Marriott Bonvoy have joined forces with Visa and launched the Marriott Bonvoy Alrajhi bank Credit Card in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The new cobrand credit card provides citizens and residents of the Kingdom with benefits and enhanced services that were designed to cater to the travel needs.

It offers cardholders a wide range of travel benefits, including access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide and the ability to transfer Marriott Bonvoy Points to over 40 global airline partners.

New cardholders will enjoy an offer of double points for airline purchases through 30 June2025.

Majid Al Rajhi, General Manager of Retail Banking at Alrajhi bank, said: "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering exceptional services and rewards to our valued customers, enabling them to enjoy rich travel experiences globally."

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, added: “We continue to help fulfill the passions of our members in Saudi Arabia to explore the world by delivering more ways they can earn and redeem points, gain access to meaningful benefits and unlock inspiring travel experiences within the Kingdom and across the globe.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said: "We are committed to offering more innovative digital payment solutions that help enhance our cardholders’ experience every time they their Visa cards at home in Saudi Arabia or when they travel."

In the nine months (9M) of 2024, the Saudi lender recorded net profits valued at SAR 14.20 billion, compared to SAR 12.45 billion in 9M-23.

